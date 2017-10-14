Police ANPR camera snares drink-driver with no insurance

Police who carried out an Automatic Number Plate Recognition check on a passing vehicle caught a drink-driver with no insurance.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 5 how Matthew Thomas Peacock, 24, was stopped by police on St Mary’s Gate, in Chesterfield, after their ANPR camera registered that the vehicle was not insured.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The police’s attention was drawn to the vehicle after an ANPR check had picked up that the vehicle was uninsured and the defendant smelled of alcohol.”

Following a test at the police station, Peacock registered 52microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, according to Mrs Allsop, when the limit is 35microgrammes.

Peacock, who has two previous convictions for having no insurance, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit and admitted having no insurance after the incident on September 16.

The defendant, of Main Street, Kirton, in Newark, told the court: “At the time I thought I had insurance on another vehicle.

“The insurance had not transferred from that vehicle to another vehicle that I had bought only the day before.

“When I got to the police station I was told I had no insurance and it came as a shock and the insurance company said the insurance had not transferred over.”

Peacock added that he had been to a barbecue and had consumed some beer and went to Holymoorside and had another pint and decided to go to Chesterfield because he had felt safe to drive.

Magistrates fined Peacock £296 and he must pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Peacock was also disqualified from driving for 16 months but he can reduce the ban by 17 weeks if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.