Plans to turn empty Buxton bank into restaurant

Another old bank in Buxton could become a restaurant with a bar and flats.

The former HSBC building on The Quadrant may become a new bar after a planning application was submitted to High Peak Borough Council to convert the disused building.

It comes just months after another application was lodged to convert the former Royal Bank of Scotland building into a wine bar.

Jel Property Investments Ltd is behind the latest conversion scheme.

In an accompanying statement with the application, it stated: “Over the years, this part of the town has become more popular has a drinking and eating hub within Buxton and many very popular drinking and eating establishments have appeared over the last decade or so. The popularity of the area for this purpose has shown no sign of reducing and indeed with the works to the nearby Crescent progressing as a five-star hotel, the market for such use will only increase.”

The flats will be above the commercial space, according to the plans.

Jel Property continued: “As befitting the changing financial institution use at ground floor, this particular property has altered substantially over the decades, and not for the better in the main.

“Out of character aluminium framed windows currently forming the street frontage to the original bank.

“This undoubtedly requires a more in keeping form to front the street and welcome the public to its intended use.”

A council decision is expected next month.