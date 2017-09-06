Plans for new Dove Holes skate park

Young people in Dove Holes are spearheading a new campaign to bring a much-needed new skate park to the village.

The teenagers have set their sights on raising the £80,000 needed to install the new leisure facility at Dove Park.

Mum Emma Whittles said: “I’m really proud of the boys’ attitude.

“This isn’t a project which will happen overnight. It will take time, but will provide something for future generations.

“There are around 70 children in our primary school and those children are going to grow up wanting to have something to do in their spare time too.”

A £500 donation from The Billerettes got the ball rolling, and a bag pack at Tesco in Whaley Bridge has pushed the fundraising total to £816.

Emma, of Walker Brow, said: “I’ve got three boys aged 16, 15 and 13, and I know there is nothing for them to do.

“Sometimes they go to Whaley Bridge but it’s quite far and too dangerous, so the idea of getting something in the village is brilliant.

“My youngest and his friends have even made their own ramps in the park just so it is more challenging for them.”

The skate park would need to be constructed out of concrete so it survives the elements and lasts for years to come.

Emma said: “Since we started with the idea in the summer everyone has been so keen to help and we have had so much positive feedback.”

In a bid to raise more money, a scarecrow festival is taking place on Saturday September 23 and Saturday October 7.

There will also be a live music and supper night in the community hall on Saturday September 30, from 7.30pm, with tickets priced at £5.