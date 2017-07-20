PLAN YOUR ROUTE: Major A6 bridge works set to begin in Stockport

Motorists travelling through Stockport this summer are facing months of disruption as work is undertaken on a major road bridge.

From Monday (July 24), the A6 through Stockport town centre between Exchange Street (Garrick Theatre) and Heaton Lane will be closed to traffic in both directions for up to 12 weeks.

The closure will enable essential maintenance work to be carried out on the bridge section - the most substantial in its almost 200-year history - helping to prolong its life.

Drivers are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys and to plan their route carefully. Access to local businesses will be maintained.

Councillor Kate Butler, Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration at Stockport Council, said: “While we appreciate that this is one of our busiest roads, these repair works to one of Stockport’s oldest bridges are essential and we must do them to ensure public safety.

“Our town centre will still be open for business and there will be lots of ways visitors and shoppers can get into Stockport. We’ll keep everyone up to date with regular updates and make sure the works don’t stop you from continuing to enjoy everything Stockport has to offer.”

A number of alternative routes into and through Stockport town centre will be open and clearly signed during the A6 closure. Roadworks on St Mary’s Way will be temporarily halted to enable more traffic to use the key route. A map showing the official diversion routes is available here.

Free car parking will be offered at Heaton Lane, Merseyway and Newbridge Lane car parks after 3pm throughout the period of the road closure.

Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to get along the A6 during the closure, as repair works currently being undertaken on one of the bridge footways is due to be completed before July 24. Cyclists will be required to dismount along this section due to the limited amount of space available.

While the bridge repairs are taking place, the council will be using the opportunity to start its work improving the A6, helping to ensure this important route becomes part of the overall improvements taking place across the town centre.

To keep updated about the work, visit www.stockport.gov.uk/a6 or follow @SMBC_Roadworks for more information.