Pillar of the Buxton community celebrates 150 years

A postbox has the stamp of approval as it celebrates a milestone birthday.

The rare Grade II Penfold post box sitting opposite Buxton’s Opera House on Water Street was installed on 31 March 1867, making it 150 years old.

The occasion was marked by Buxton Civic Association (BCA) and The Friends of Buxton Station (FoBS) at a short ceremony.

The local voluntary groups are keen to highlight the town’s heritage and conserve it for future generations.

David Carlisle, Chairman of FoBS said: “It’s wonderful that this letter box is still used today and it’s as good as ever.

“We love the idea of keeping heritage items like this in the hope that they’ll still be here in another 150 years.”

Mike Monaghan, Chairman of BCA said: “It seems to us to be as important to value the small examples of the rich architectural heritage of Buxton - such as the much loved & photographed Victorian letter box - as it is the major ones like the Crescent, as these all add to the overall experience of the town. We were therefore delighted to join with the Friends of Buxton Station to celebrate the 150th birthday of the letter box.”

Pillar boxes in the early 1860s were round and then the Postmaster General decided he would like an improved design and commissioned John Penfold to design ones like this. It is hexagonal, decorated with acanthus leaves and bud on the top, and decorative cast iron spheres.

It is now one of only 100 which remain in use throughout the country.