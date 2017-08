As the redevelopment of Buxton’s historic Crescent nears the halfway stage, attention is increasingly turning to the restoration of the building’s many important interior features.

August has been a particularly busy month for contractors working on the £50m project to reopen the Grade I-listed building as a five-star spa and hotel.

Work is well underway restoring the �50m Grade I listed Georgian Crescent to a hotel

Update work The Crescent development in Buxton - work has begun on the natural baths