PICTURES: Taddington’s blossoms and blooms for all seasons

A Peak District village is awash with blooms, blossoms and fun activities for its annual well dressing and flower festival.

The week-long celebrations in Taddington centre around St Michael and All Angels Church, which is open daily to view the flowers and displays on the theme ‘A Village for all Seasons’.

St. Michael and All Angels Church flower festival, Tadington. Janet Quier, left and Olwen Kirkwood admire one of the displays titled, Spring.

Treasurer Janet Quier said: “We have had more people through the doors this year, which has been great.” The festival opened on Saturday with the blessing of the wells, followed by games and a dog show.

On Sunday classic cars and tractors were on show and Hathersage Band put on a performance in the churchyard.

Janet commented: “They drew in a lovely crowd.”

The well dressing team started planning the boards in February and began the petalling last week. Janet said even the wells had tied into the theme, joking: “The summer scene was a blue sky, although we haven’t seen much of that in the last few weeks!”

St. Michael and All Angels Church flower festival, Tadington. Barbara Cretney chats with Pete Towse who visited the flower festival on Monday.

Hansons Auctioneers visited on Monday, and one lady who picked up some pictures from the jumble stall for £1 had them valued at £30.

Tuesday saw the running of the Lanes Races, followed on Wednesday by a quiz night.

The festival concludes tomorrow (Friday) with a social evening and raffle from 7pm.

St. Michael and All Angels Church flower festival, Tadington. Tim and Judith Sargent, from Bakewell, bring their water colour of Bakewell bridge to the attention of general valuer, Sonia Jackson, centre, who was in attendance at the Flower Festival from Hansons Auctioneers.