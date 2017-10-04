PICTURES: Successful first scarecrow festival in Dove Holes

Members of a High Peak community have shown heart to come together and hold their first annual scarecrow festival.

More than 30 scarecrows have been on display in Dove Holes over the two-week event, with designs including a farmer on a tractor, lego characters and even a man dressed up as a scarecrow.

Mr and Mrs Potato Head are ready to get mashed at Dove Scarecrow Festival.

Emma Whittles, who is behind a campaign to open a new skate park in the village, said: “People drive through our village but they rarely stop and we wanted to change that.

“The festival has been amazing, people have been talking and walking around and there has been such a buzz in the area, which is great.”

In 2006 planning permission was granted to Dove Community for a skate park to be built, but it never came to fruition. The community has now taken over the project and hopes to raise £80,000 for the new equipment.

Emma said: “The park will not be cheap but it will be a gift for future generations and will be free to access. It is important to us to that the children of this village have something to do.”

What's ET short for? Because he's only got little legs! Another entry in the Dove Hoels Scarecrow Festival

A fundraising evening was held at the weekend and a performance by The Podgers helped bring in more than £1,000. Emma added: “We are now looking for businesses to sponsor the skatepark.”