Strong winds have been causing problems across the area today.

Rab Marshall captured this image of a fallen tree branch on a vehicle at Chatsworth Lodge in Buxton.

And Macclesfield Police have tweeted an image of a van which was blown off the road on the A537 Cat and Fiddle Road.

A Met Office warning for strong winds, with gusts of up to 60mph possible, remains in force until 10pm tonight.