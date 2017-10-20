PICTURES: Special sister act sees New Mills ‘nuns’ on the run - down the wing!

It was a case of ‘Hallowed Be Thy Game’ when New Mills FC Ladies took to the pitch to face an unusual opposition - a team of footballing nuns!
The club isn’t usually in the habit of playing such holy opposition - although the footballing gods were clearly shining on them.
The 15-minute friendly fixture on the hallowed Church Lane turf was one of a number of fun challenges involving the cast of Sister Act - The Musical, which will be performed at New Mills Art Theatre next month.
Sadly, the nuns’ prayers were not to be answered. Beverley Eaves, a spokesperson for the Jodrell Street theatre, said: “The nuns put up a good defence despite a 1-0 win for New Mills Ladies.”
Sister Act - The Musical will be performed from Wednesday November 15 to Friday November 17 at 7.15pm, and on Saturday November 18 at 2.15pm and 7.15pm.
Tickets are priced £12 for adults, £10 for under-16s or £60 for a box seating five people. Booking fees may apply.
They can be purchased online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/new-mills-aods, or alternatively call 07597 642673 or email nmaods@outlook.com.
They are also available direct from New Mills Art Theatre on Sunday afternoons between 2pm and 3pm until November 12.
Almost Done!
Registering with Buxton Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.