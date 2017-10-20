PICTURES: Special sister act sees New Mills ‘nuns’ on the run - down the wing!

It was a case of ‘Hallowed Be Thy Game’ when New Mills FC Ladies took to the pitch to face an unusual opposition - a team of footballing nuns!

The club isn’t usually in the habit of playing such holy opposition - although the footballing gods were clearly shining on them.

The nuns put up a good defence despite losing 1-0 to New Mills Ladies.

The 15-minute friendly fixture on the hallowed Church Lane turf was one of a number of fun challenges involving the cast of Sister Act - The Musical, which will be performed at New Mills Art Theatre next month.

Sadly, the nuns’ prayers were not to be answered. Beverley Eaves, a spokesperson for the Jodrell Street theatre, said: “The nuns put up a good defence despite a 1-0 win for New Mills Ladies.”

Sister Act - The Musical will be performed from Wednesday November 15 to Friday November 17 at 7.15pm, and on Saturday November 18 at 2.15pm and 7.15pm.

Tickets are priced £12 for adults, £10 for under-16s or £60 for a box seating five people. Booking fees may apply.

The 15-minute game took place at New Mills Football Club.

They can be purchased online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/new-mills-aods, or alternatively call 07597 642673 or email nmaods@outlook.com.

They are also available direct from New Mills Art Theatre on Sunday afternoons between 2pm and 3pm until November 12.