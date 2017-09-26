PICTURES: New Mills Lantern Parade 2017

Next year’s New Mills Festival and Lantern Parade is under threat as organisers say the event is not making enough money to continue and desperately needs more volunteers.

Last weekend was the culmination of the two-week event, but despite the parade attracting nearly 14,000 visitors the festival may not be back.

Wonderfully painted Russian dolls light the way around the world at New Mills Festival

Chairman Lyn Bannister said: “The sad and very real fact is the festival may not continue because we are not funded by the council - we have to raise the money ourselves - and for the last two years we have lost money.

“Also we are a small committee working tirelessly throughout the year and unless we get more people volunteering to help I don’t see how it can continue.”

The lantern parade and street party were again a resounding success and this year’s theme - Around The World - proved to be a big hit.

Lyn said: “There were some truly wonderful lanterns. We not only had ways of getting around the world, such as ships and plane-shaped lanterns, there were things which go around the world like rockets and planets, plus animals and landmarks.

“The theme carried around the town for other events which was wonderful, and this year’s art trail - which was by far the greatest yet - managed to tie in some Around the World themes.”

Saturday’s parade took visitors from across the north west on a tour of the valley.

Lyn said: “During the lantern-making classes there were some Russian dolls being made, but people took them home and painted them and they looked exquisite and absolutely wonderful.

“Alongside the fire, the lanterns and the drummers they created a spectacular and immersive atmosphere which lit up the dark valley.

Landmarks from Around Teh World were seen through out the night at New Mills Festival

“We changed the route of the procession and it worked really well as it didn’t create a bottleneck for those taking part in the procession.

“We had a street party too and it was great to see the community coming together - there was music and food and everyone had a great time.”

• The next New Mills Festival fundraiser will take place on Saturday November 18, when Lady Maisery and Harri Endersby will perform at St George’s Parish Church.

The event starts at 7pm Early bird tickets are available now via www.newmillsfestival.co.uk.