PICTURES: Hundreds enjoy new Buxworth park facilities at grand opening

A community has a park to be proud of after its new play equipment was officially unveiled.

Buxworth Park welcomed hundreds of families to join in the celebrations on Saturday as former Manchester City footballer Alex Williams CBE cut the ribbon at a special ceremony.

The new Buxworth park has been officially opened

The money for the park was raised from the first Rec Rock festival held in Buxworth.

Anna Smith organises the festival and said: “The park was very dated, I’m 30 and always remember it being the same.

“There are no shops in the village but we are very community-orientated and there needed to be something for the children to do.”

The festival was held on Anna’s dad’s farm with the intention of giving back to the community.

She said: “The people who came to that festival and paid for tickets can see where there money has gone - it has gone to create a lasting legacy that children will be able to use for years to come.”

Now there is new equipment, including climbing walls, bucket swings and slides.

There is also a herb garden and bird feeder which will be looked after by Buxworth Pre-School.

Anna said: “We had the official opening at 1pm and it was great to get Alex Williams there.

“He was so involved and so brilliant with the kids handing out T-shirts and hats, signing things and taking selfies.”

Most of the work was carried out by Jonathan Smith - Anna’s dad - along with traders from the area.

Anna added: “It has been a long time coming but I’m so pleased we have done it.

“I remember looking at the plans for the park and seeing it filled with illustrations of children but on Saturday it was full of real children who stayed there for hours and hours playing, which was all we ever wanted.”

