PICTURES: High Peak fundraisers cause a stir for World’s Biggest Coffee Morning appeal

High Peak fundraisers have been causing a stir - all in the name of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Events at community halls, schools and businesses across the district on Friday invited people to raise a cup to help fight cancer as part of the charity’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning appeal.

Students and staff at Chapel-en-le-Frith High School came together to hold a coffee morning to raise money for MacMillan Cancer Support.

Carol Allcock, who has been organising Macmillan coffee mornings for over 20 years, hosted another successful event at Chelmorton Village Hall, which featured a cake stall and a bumper raffle of locally-donated prizes.

“We had another very good turnout and there was a lovely atmosphere,” said Carol, who over the years has raised close to £90,000 for the charity.

“At one point it was really packed - I expect around 100 people came along in total.”

Chapel-en-le-Frith High School rose to the occasion to host its very own World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event.

The school laid on a spread of sweet treats.

Staff and students put their cake-baking skills to the test, with the end results before judged before being sold.

Ellie Watkinson claimed the prize for the best cake, and Mrs Bagshaw was crowned the top baker. Over £550 was raised on the day.

Assistant Headteacher Karen Higgins said: “Thanks to Mrs Wightman, Jack Croasdale and the staff and student team who organised the event.”