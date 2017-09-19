PICTURES: Hayfield Sheepdog Trials and Country Show 2017

Thousands of people turned up to Hayfield Sheepdog Trials and Country Show including Britain’s Got Talent presenter Declan Donnelly.

The show dates back to 1977 and is still a firm favourite in the Hayfield social calendar.

The ever popular sheepdog trials

Lucy Nicolson a director on the Show Committee, said: “The rumour that Dec was there spread really quickly - it was great to have him and every one else who turned up and made the weekend a success.”

The weather on Saturday was not great and Lucy said it did make a difference for number at the gates but the sunny Sunday more than made up for it. She said: “It is such a popular show and very year we try and have something new and different to bring in the crowds.” To keep people entertained there was jousting, strongmen competitions, birds of prey and llamas and goats were in the petting area along with a 32 stone tortoise called Samson. There was also a full food hall and a craft tent which only showcased hand made goods.

Lucy said: “We had lots of people take part the fell race. It’s a tough race and the record was set in our first year in 1977 and has never been beaten.

“The show really wouldn’t happen without such a dedicated team and we really would love to extend a warm invitation to anyone who wishes to help out at the show or join the committee.

Declan Donnelly swapped the jungle for Hayfield when he made a surprise visit