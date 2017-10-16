PICTURES: Hayfield’s apple day celebration has a growing appeal

Hayfield’s bumper apple day and autumn fair on Saturday had plenty to appeal to all ages.

The event, held at Hayfield Primary School, was bathed in sunshine for much of the afternoon, with organisers Sustainable Hayfield putting on a varied spread.

Hayfield Apple Day, Christine Wass and Lesley German from Sustainable Hayfield's food group were demonstrating recipes for preserving surplus vegetables

And while the event has local participation at its core, several stallholders travelled from outside of the area to take part - and are already planning to return next year.

Laurie James, from Sustainable Hayfield, said: “We’re really pleased with how well the event went. There were fun things to do, and serious displays too.

“Our artisan baker sold out, the refreshment service sold everything, and the many sacks of apples we’d arranged to juice all went too – and we could have used more.

“All in all, it was a fine afternoon, which attracted a good crowd of around 700 to 800 people.

Hayfield Apple Day, bird box builders William and Ottilie Wall

“Stallholders and exhibitors we’ve spoken to seemed happy also.

“A number of people signed up as supporters of Sustainable Hayfield. And the sun was a real bonus!”

Anyone interested in staffing a ‘sustainably-inclined’ stall or display at next year’s event can contact Laurie on 07867 578326 or email lauriejamesis@btinternet.com for more information.

Hayfield Apple Day, allotment holders showing off this years produce Pete Webb and Sue Buchanan