PICTURES: ‘Great day out’ at Buxton’s Rotary Club bazaar 2017

A ‘great family day out’ was organised for the Rotary Club of Buxton’s 40th summer bazaar.

The annual event held on Saturday, this year in the Pavilion Gardens marquee, was different than previous bazaars as the club put on more games and family friendly activities and raised £238 for good causes.

Spokesman Bruce Thompson said: “It was a super day out it was definitely different and much bigger than we have ever done before.”

Spreading out across the Gardens there were tin can alley games, space hopper races as well as a bouncy castle and a treasure hunt. The event had a celebrating summer theme and all the stall holders dressed up and embraced the idea with St Peter’s Church in Dove Holes winning best dressed stall.

Bruce said: “I think the theme really helped take the bazaar to the next level.”

Alan Thompson, joint fair co-ordinator said: “Thank you to the volunteers who turned out to help it was thanks to them that we achieved our objective of creating a good environment for charities and community organisations.

People were also being record breakers as they took part in a slack line challenge which aimed to get as many people as possible balancing for 10 seconds 30cms off the ground.

Bruce added: “For everyone who didn’t go you missed out on such a good day out.”