PICTURES: Giant icicles and hoar frost as Peak District shivers

Freezing temperatures have left their mark on Derbyshire's Peak District countryside.

These stunning pictures were taken by Derbyshire photographer Rod Kirkpatrick, of F Stop Press, and show giant icicles on the the steep sides of Winnats Pass, near Castleton.

A hiker braves slippery conditions to marvel at giant icicles on the the steep sides of Winnats Pass near Castleton.

The selection also shows trees near Blue John Cavern, on Mam Tor near Castleton, coated in white frozen dew, known as hoar frost.

Data from the Met Office Climatological station in Buxton this morning (Friday) recorded a grass tip temperature of -11 degrees celsius.

Forecasts predict milder and more unsettled conditions will arrive next week.



Hoar frost clings to trees near Blue John Cavern on Mam Tor, Castleton.