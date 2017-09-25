PICTURES: Fruity fun at New Mills Apple Day

Annual Apple Day was fun to the core as hundreds took part in fun and games at New Mills Community Orchard.

The event has been going nearly a decade and gives people a chance to celebrate the communal fruit trees.

New Mills WI members Corinne Stewart and Karen Johnson were selling preserves most of which were made of fruit from the orchard.

Lance Dowson, chairman of the Friends of New Mills Community Orchard Group said: “A very big thank you to everybody who joined us today for our ninth and possible the most successful Apple Day in terms of visitor numbers and fund raising.”

New Mills Community Orchard at the side of High Lea Park, St Mary’s Road New Mills. The fruit trees were planted on the same site as an orchard in the village in the 1600’s.

The original funding for the first 100 trees came from the Healthy Living Network and Greenwatch in 2005 and local schoolchildren planted those trees.

Lance said: “The apple-slicing and coring machine was a real success and there was always a queue and the WI joined us for the first time and the bee-keeper attracted a lot of people too.

Hard to resist Eve Proctor tries one of the Red Devil apples picked from the orchard.

“I think as we now so established more people know us now and want to be part of the day and the good weather on the day helped to attract so many people.

“So once again thanks for coming and we look forward to seeing you all next year.”

Peeling coreing and slicing an apple is childs play for Orson Crawshaw watched by brother Albert and Mary Parkinson.

Taking part in the treasure hunt are Tracey Regan and Todd Dalzell.

New Mills WI member Sue Wright was selling recycled old picture frames and other reclaimed items made into key hooks.