PICTURES: Did we spot you at Chapel Carnival 2017?

The streets of Chapel-en-le-Frith were filled with ‘laughter and life’ as hundreds watched the annual carnival.

And one of the organisers, Janette Saxby, said: “It was a fantastic day, including the weather, and hundreds turned out to support the parade and the activities on the carnival field. This year we assembled in the Federal Mogul car park and paraded along Hayfield Road to the centre of Chapel - this was the original route used by the carnival and has brought back memories for many people.”