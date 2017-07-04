PICTURES: Community spirit on show during action day at Buxton park

Green-fingered volunteers got down and dirty to help spruce up Buxton’s Ashwood Park during a community day of action.

Friday’s event formed part of the Get Better With Nature project, which aims to raise awareness and appreciation of the benefits that nature can have on everyone’s health and wellbeing, while encouraging people to discover how they can support their local natural world.

Ashwood Park, bug hunting with the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust

Staff from Derbyshire Wildlife Trust and Nestlé Waters UK were joined by pupils from Fairfield Infants School and Burbage Primary School, the Friends of Ashwood Park, Buxton Town Team and Derbyshire County Council to promote biodiversity at the free, fun community event.

Priya Hamilton, from Nestlé, said: “It was a really good day and the children were so energised and had a spring in their step.

“This was our fourth action day and it really enforces how being outside is good for the body and mind.”

Participants were encouraged to try their hands at a range of interactive activities, from making bat and bird boxes, bug hunting and producing natural artwork to constructing a giant’s head hibernaculum for tiny reptiles and invertebrates.

Ashwood Park, volunteers from the Town Team uncover the base of the old bandstand

There was also the vital duties of planting and helping tidy up the park grounds.