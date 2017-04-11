PICTURES: Buxton’s first Gin Jamboree

Buxton’s first Gin Jamboree was a sell out event and was just the tonic needed to start the weekend.

The day-long event whetted the appetite of gin connoisseurs on Friday in Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens marquee with more than 100 spirits to sample.

Buxton's first Gin Jamboree in the Pavilion Gardens marquee

The travelling bar was organised by Andrew Wilson Wines and a spokesman for the company said: “We had a really good day and hundreds of gin lovers united under one roof.”

“We have a saying that there is a gin out there for everyone, and that’s what we wanted people to find.

“Nowadays people like lots of different gins and there is nothing more frustrating than not being able to find your new favourite.”

Party-goers enjoyed cocktails and mixologists put together gins with different mixers and garnishes to open people’s sense a world of possibilities.

The jamboree spokesman said: “Our own talented team attend all our events, which only take place at the finest venues like the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton.”

“It was more than a tasting session it was a true jamboree.”

Gin lovers who packed our the Pavilion Gardens were also treated to Louisiana-style jambalaya supper and music.

Andrew Wilson Wines had been organising gin tastings since 2008, unaware that the current gin craze was just around the corner. In 2013 this morphed into the Gin Jamboree, and has gone from strength to strength while priding itself on being different from other gin festivals.

