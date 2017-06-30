PICTURES: Buxton Community School students glam up for prom night

Year 11 students from Buxton Community School celebrated the end of their Key Stage 4 education with a prom at the Palace Hotel.

Students arrived in an array of vehicles ranging from stretch limos and top-grade sports cars to a convoy of tractors.

Buxton Community School prom night.

Sandi Flint, from the community school, said the prom-goers went to great lengths with their attire "and the result was pure glamour".

"Students and staff enjoyed an excellent meal and then danced the night away," she said.

Lewis Meylan and Jasmine Pheasey were crowned Prom King and Queen respectively.

Mrs Flint added: "Special thanks to Year 11 Director of Progress Mrs Cruse, Y11 Pastoral Manager Miss Rawson and the prom committee for all their hard work in making this event extra special!"

Arriving in style

The prom took place on Friday June 23.

Prom-goers all smiles

Posing for the camera

