PICTURES AND VIDEO: Underground fire closes major Buxton road

A fire affecting underground cabling has led to a major road in Buxton being closed by police.

The incident - which the fire service say is ongoing - began at around 10.30am near to The Quadrant in the town centre.

A road has been closed due to an underground fire in Buxton town centre.

The road is currently completely closed from the roundabout at the Palace Hotel up towards Terrace Road on the Market Place, and traffic is already badly affected.

The fire is believed to have taken hold in underground electrical cabling - possibly near the Cavendish Arcade - and the road was shut as a precaution by the fire crews.

The police and fire service are currently waiting for the electricity company to arrive and assess the situation.

No word has yet been given as to when the road will reopen.