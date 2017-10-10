PICTURES AND VIDEO: See how work is progressing at Buxton’s Octagon

It has been two years since The Octagon in Pavilion Gardens shut its doors to the public and with a completion date just months away The Advertiser was given access to the site to see what work has been done.

High Peak Borough Council has committed to a £3 million programme of major remedial works to the listed building, including laying a new maple floor and installing a ring beam to support the historic columns.

Coun Tony Kemp in the Octagon, The Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, which is undergoing refurbishment.

Work only started earlier this year after thorough investigations of the site were completed so contractors were as well prepared for the job as they could be.

Terry Crawford, visitor services manager for High Peak Borough Council, said: “This is a complicated project but let me assure it is a hive a of activity and a lot of work is happening behind the boards to bring restore The Octagon to its former glory.”

The Pavilion Gardens buildings date back to the 1870s and have a Grade-II heritage listing and work is being done to ensure when it opens next spring it is not only historically accurate but a functioning building fit for purpose.

Christian Stanyer, capital project officer said: “This is a very exciting project to work on.

“It is not just a historic restoration but also a development project. Not only are we make the building safe and secure we are addressing the basic needs for the people who use The Octagon so there will be a new heating system and automated blinds on the windows for the summer.”

The normally open and light hall currently is full of scaffolding, beams and a makeshift walk way as a team of workers complete the development.

Councillor Tony Kemp, Executive Councillor for Tourism and Regeneration, said: “We are track to open in March 2018 and when it opens again expect it look a little different than you remember it being.”

A team of experts have analysed the paint on the walls and found 27 different layers used through the years and when the work is completed the colour scheme will reflect the original palette.

Christian said: “Many people will remember it being a black and white building but back in the 1870s there was a plum colour, a creamy stone colour and brunswick green on the walls and that is what we are going back to.

“We are using thee best possible materials to so that this work will last a lifetime and The Octagon will continue to be a space for future generations.” Work was done in the 1950s to repair and update the building but as this was just after the Second World War when rationing was still in force and the skilled men who previously did trades left to fight and never return the standard of work was not that high.

Coun Kemp said: “We will never know now what their intentions were whether that was just a temporary job and only meant to last a few years or if that was the final product.

“However we do know the ring the structure which was holding the columns up was in a bad shape and need to be replaced as a matter of urgency.”

Also expect there to me more light in the building as wall of glass is going to be installed looking from the Pavilion Gardens buildings into the Octagon reception.

The floor has been completely pulled up and during the investigative works it was noted that supporting stones had been pulled out or cut through and never replaced properly so the foundations have had to be redone.

Since The Octagon closed the council has provided the Pavilion Marquee to hold events in and it will be gone before March next year.

Coun Kemp said: “I can’t wait to get rid of it. For me it ruined the great promenade and stopped the flow of people passing from one end of the gardens to another but needs must .

“Having the marquee was a way to keep some regular income coming in for the council and not lose our long-term clients.”

The opening of the Octagon is highly anticipated and Terry said a year from the launch all the weekend dates are filled up.

He said: “For a lot of people who have held events here year on year this is there spiritual home and they can’t wait to be back.”

Between 650,000 and one million people visit the Pavilion Gardens every year boosting the economy for the rest of the rest of the town.

Coun Kemp said: “I know there are some councillors and residents who think it would have been easier to shut up the Octagon completely to save money but we would still have running costs to make sure the building doesn’t fall into disrepair this way we are giving back to the community.”

The Pavilion Gardens will be closing once again during the winter period in a bid for the council to save funds.

Terry said: “We have learnt from last year and realise we can’t shut the toilets and we need to keep a tourist information presence in the town, but there isn’t enough visitors to justify staffing the full services.”

High Peak Borough Council says it is looking as the possibility of out sourcing elements of the Pavilion Gardens but Coun Kemp said the right balance would still have to be struck to ensure the it would be ‘compatible for residents needs’.