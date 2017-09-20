PICTURE: Man taken to hospital after HGV crashes into Toyota building

A man has been taken to hospital after a HGV crashed into a Toyota factory this morning.
Crews helped free the man before he was then taken to hospital.
The incident happened earlier this morning near Burnaston.
