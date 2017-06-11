Search

PICTURE GALLERY: New Mills Carnival 2017

Carnival-goers were all smiles as the Disney-themed parade made its way through the town.

Crowds lined the streets to cheer on a bumper Disney-themed New Mills Carnival parade on Saturday.

Organisers had billed the colourful procession as their "biggest in living memory". Photos by Anne Shelley.