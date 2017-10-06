PICTURE: Accident closes lane on M1

An accident has closed a lane on the M1 this lunchtime.

The incident happened just before 12 on the northbound carriageway between junctions 29 and 29a.

After initially closing two lanes of the carriageway, police have now managed to reopen one.

Delays are building, however, and drivers are being advised to plan ahead.

1.00PM UPDATE: The Highways Agency say accident recovery work is complete and all lane are now running freely.