PHOTOS: Double callout drama for mountain rescue team

Following a quiet couple of weeks, the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team were called into action twice in quick succession on Thursday.

Firstly, at 11.15 am, the team was asked to rendezvous in the Goyt Valley following a request from East Midlands Ambulance Service for assistance with an injured elderly man on the footpath close to the ruined Errwood Hall.

The Roaches, casualty sheltered in a tent to protect from the biting wind.

Nineteen members responded and quickly climbed the short distance up to the old hall.

A 73 year old man from Buxton was working as a volunteer clearing overgrown paths when he turned awkwardly and suffered a dislocated hip.

The weather was cold and wet but this was the repeat of an injury which had occurred several times before and the gentleman was in good spirits as he waited for assistance.

The injury was treated by ambulance staff before the team members placed him on a stretcher for the carry back down to the car-park for onward transport to Macclesfield hospital.

Goyt Valley, team members commence the carry off from the ruined hall using a wheeled stretcher.

Team members were still packing up from this incident when a call to help an injured teenager on the Staffordshire moors was received.

Fifteen members and two response vehicle travelled over to The Roaches - a popular climbing outcrop - where they met youth group instructors who related the nature of the incident.

A 17-year-old boy on an organised visit from a Newcastle college had stumbled on the upper tier, sustaining a painful dislocated kneecap.

Team members climbed to the top of the crags to begin treatment after firstly erecting a tent to protect the casualty from the bitingly cold wind. Team casualty-carers were later joined by staff from West Midlands Ambulance Service and various steps were taken to minimise the casualty’s pain but finally the decision was made to evacuate him by aircraft.

Team members prepared the casualty’s stretcher ready to provide a swift transfer when the helimed arrived.

When the aircraft landed behind the crag and it wasn’t long before the casualty was on his way to a Stoke hospital.