Petition calls for new relief road in Buxton

Campaigners have renewed calls for a Buxton relief road to ease ‘crippling’ traffic congestion in the town.

An online petition has been set-up on the government website petition.parliament.uk entitled ‘Build a relief road for Buxton, Derbyshire’ and has so far received more than 600 signatures.

Elizabeth Thompson, 49, who created the petition, said: “Whenever Fairfield Road in Buxton has roadworks or if an accident occurs, the town is crippled.

“We need a relief road or bypass to stop the build-up of traffic that happens regularly and needs to be addressed.

“This is a major through route and is not suitable for the volume of traffic it serves.”

Ms Thompson said she wanted to start the petition to get people talking about the matter again.

“I was sitting in traffic trying to get home on Fairfield Road and everything was at a standstill.

“This has gone on long enough now and people have to do something,” she explained.

“It seems like people have forgotten that there was ever going to be a bypass in the area and have accepted this is how it will always be, but it doesn’t have to be.

“Even if we don’t get all the signatures we need, at least people are thinking about what can be done with the area now.”

Councillor Tony Kemp, who represents Buxton on both High Peak Borough Council and Derbyshire County Council, said he was unaware of any active discussions concerning a relief road for Buxton.

He explained that such a project would be “well beyond” the scope of one authority acting solely on its own.

“Of course I welcome a solution and people seem to forget that councillors use the road too and we feel the same frustrations as other motorists when we are stuck in traffic,” Coun Kemp added.

“The surveys alone would push this project into the millions, and then there is the question of where the road would go.

“When the idea was first spoken about 30 or 40 years ago there wasn’t as many houses or industrial buildings as there are today, and there is the national park and conservation aspects which would need to be addressed.

“I think in reality it is sadly less achievable than people think.”

People can view and sign the petition on the government’s Petitions Committee website at https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/172149.

Petitions website: how it works

• Only British citizens and UK residents can create or sign a petition on the government’s Petitions Committee website, petition.parliament.uk.

• The online petitions usually remain active for a period of six months.

• If a petition reaches 10,000 signatures, it will receive a response from the government.

• At 100,000 signatures, the petition will be considered for a debate in Parliament.