Pervert jailed after sexual assaults

A pervert has been jailed for 52 months after he sexually assaulted a teenager over a three-year period.

Derby Crown Court recently heard how Grenville Gascoyne, 64, of Old Hall Road, Chesterfield, put his hand up the girl’s skirt during the first offence before he carried out more serious offending against her between 1981 and 1985.

Gascoyne pleaded guilty to five counts of indecent assault against the victim and admitted a sixth offence against a different girl whose breasts he grabbed in the 1970s when she was aged 17.

Judge Jason MacAdam said: “I see that first offence as you chancing your arm at the beginning of what I would categorise as a series of offending.

“You were grooming her and seeing what you could get away with before going on to carry out a series of more sexual offending.”

He added: “You took her innocence and that was for your own sexual gratification.”

Graham Hustin, prosecuting, said the main victim made a statement to the police in 2011 but the Crown Prosecution Service deemed there to be no prospect of a conviction but the victim took the matter to the Independent Police Complaints Commission and an investigation was re-opened in 2014.

Mr Hustin said: “The first incident took place when they were alone together in a garage and for no reason he asked her to climb a step ladder before placing his hand up her skirt.

“A second incident saw him come up behind her and grab her breasts.”

Leonard Smith QC, defending, said Gascoyne’s offending stopped and he understands and knows the effect this has had on his victim.