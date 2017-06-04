Person air lifted to hospital after crash on A6

One person was trapped in vehicle on the A6 in Buxton and had to be freed by emergency services before being airlifted to hospital.

Bakewell Road in Buxton was closed after calls were made at 12.45pm today, Sunday, June 4.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two crews from Buxton attended a road traffic collision where a person is trapped on the A6.

“Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance were also on the scene and firefighters worked to extricate one casualty trapped in car who was taken to hospital by air ambulance, before making the scene safe.”