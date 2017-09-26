Peak District hiking challenge puts Scouts to the test

Teams of energetic youngsters put their mettle to the test when they took to the hills as part of an annual hiking challenge.

Scouts from across the country descended upon the Peak District’s Gradbach Scout Campsite for the annual Border Hike competition.

Border Hike

The contest tested the young people through navigational, team working and skills based activities - all while undertaking a 15.4km route.

There were 48 teams taking part this year, each with four young people taking part with the hope of taking one of three trophies home with them - the Border Hike Trophy, John Bradbury Trophy and - just for the High Peak teams - the Joanna Knowles Trophy.

Planning for the event took place over several months with a wealth of volunteers coming together to make the competition a great success.

Teams were welcomed from as far away as the south coast in Sussex.

The scores from this year’s competition are available to view on the Gradbach Scout Campsite website, by visiting http://www.gradbachscoutcamp.org.uk/BorderHike_Page.htm

Anyone with a youngster interested in getting involved in Scouting in the High Peak, or in becoming an adult volunteerthemselves, can visit the High Peak Scouting website for more information www.highpeakscouting.org.uk or get in touch by emailing HighPeakScoutingMedia@outlook.com