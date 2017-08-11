ParkingEye concerns raised by Buxton businessman

A Buxton businessman has expressed concern after receiving two letters demanding money for parking penalty charges - despite claiming to have valid tickets for both occasions.

Ian Copestake received his first letter from ParkingEye demanding £100 after parking in Snowdon, Wales, in 2015.

A second demand for £70 followed after he had parked at Macclesfield Hospital last month.

He said: “For it to happen once is bad luck, but to receive two letters saying I didn’t have a ticket when I did both times makes me question things.”

Ian, who lives on Watford Road, said it could be difficult to challenge the charge because most people throw away their tickets once they leave car parks.

He said: “I’m lucky I still had the first one, and the second one I had emptied my doorwell in my car just before the letter came through so I emptied my black bin to find it because I knew I had paid.

“They send the letter out after such a long period of time after you are meant to have committed an offence that most people don’t have any evidence to fight the claims.”

ParkingEye is the United Kingdom’s largest private parking company and is employed by large retail chains and shopping centres to issue parking charge notices to vehicles that exceed the time limit or break car park parking rules.

They issue more than half a million Parking Charge Notices per year.

Ian said: “I’ve been lucky on both times and the charges has been cancelled and ParkingEye said this was done as a ‘gesture of goodwill’, but my point is there are a lot more people who may not have fought the charges and paid them anyway.”

Penalty Charge Notices are only issued by an official body like a council or police force.

However, a ParkingEye spokesperson said in a statement: “Mr Copestake was issued with two parking charges – on the first occasion he failed to enter his vehicle registration correctly into the terminals and on the other occasion he parked in the section of the car park reserved for staff members.

“ParkingEye is a member of the British Parking Association (BPA) and follows its code of practice. We encourage people to appeal if they think there are mitigating circumstances, and instructions about how to do this are detailed on all communications.

“On both occasions, Mr Copestake had his charges cancelled as a gesture of goodwill.”