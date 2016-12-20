Overturned tanker closes Derbyshire road

A Derbyshire road had to be closed this morning after a cement tanker overturned.

The accident, which happened on the A515 near Flagg at around 6am this morning, involved a lorry from the nearby cement works which had left the road.

The driver was treated for cuts and bruises but the tanker itself was not cleared until around 12 midday as it had to be drained of its contents before being righted.

The road was closed for a short time when the tanker was put back on the road but traffic conditions returned to normal shortly afterwards.