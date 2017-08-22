Outline approval for new homes on former Buxton car showroom site

Outline plans to build four terraced houses on the site of a former car showroom in Buxton have been given the green light.

Planning permission has been granted by High Peak Borough Council for the homes to be built, in principle, on the corner of Leek Road and Macclesfield Old Road.

A council report described the prominent site as “derelict, unsightly and in need of redevelopment”. It was formerly occupied by the Sylk car showroom.

Each property would have a small rear garden backing onto Leek Road and off-street parking.

The report concluded: “The site offers an opportunity to provide a sustainable form of development that would promote local character and distinctiveness while not being prejudicial to the interests of highway safety.”