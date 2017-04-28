ON THIS DAY: Severe weather alert of SNOW for Derbyshire

It’s hard to believe after today’s sunshine, but this time last year the Met Office was warning Derbyshire residents to batten down the hatches because of the threat of SNOW!

On April 28, 2016, A ‘yellow’ warning was issued for Derbyshire as an area of rain, sleet and snow was due to hit the county.

A Met Office spokesman said accumulations of 5-10cm would be likely above 200-300m with locally 2-4 cm to around 100 m.

He said: “A depression moving eastwards across northern parts of Northern England on Thursday evening will bring cold air in its wake, causing showery outbreaks of rain to turn to snow, principally on hills but also to low levels at times. Please be aware of the risk of difficult driving conditions and disruption to transport.”

The bad weather left a number of roads closed including Rthe A57 snake pass, with warnings in place for the A53 between A6013 High Peak and Hurst Road, Glossop because of hazardous driving conditions.

Outside Matlock, the A615 was disrupted with further hazardous driving conditions in Tansley around the B6014 junction.