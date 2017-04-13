Old bank to become new bar in Buxton?

A derelict town centre bank could become a new bar if plans are given the green light.

An application has been submitted to High Peak Borough Council to convert the former Royal Bank of Scotland building on Cavendish Circus into a bar which will have a mezzanine level on the first floor.

The property on the corner of George Street and Terrace Road is not listed, but is likely to be considered to represent a nondesignated heritage asset as it is located within the Buxton Central Conservation Area.

Applicant Life and Soul has submitted the plans and agent Sammons Architectural Limited said: “The proposal will not involve any external alterations that would alter the building’s appearance.

“In addition, the proposed used is a complimentary use in this town centre location, where similar uses are already in operation.

“Therefore, the proposed use will not be out of character with surrounding uses and nor will the level of activity be dis-similar to that experienced when the property was a bank.

“The assessment therefore concludes that the proposal will not result in a harmful impact on the building’s significance as a heritage asset, the Conservation in which it is sited or the neighbouring Listed Buildings.

“The application represents an acceptable change of use that does not create a concentration of evening uses, but compliments other uses, such as the restaurants in the locality.

“The site is located in a sustainable location that is accessible by various means of transport.”

Royal Bank of Scotland moved out the premises in September 2015 and since then the building has sat empty.

Whilst the application building is not Listed it is adjacent to and faces Grade II Listed buildings; Buxton Thermal Baths, The Colonade and Quadrant.

In the High Peak Borough Council Buxton Conservation Areas Character Appraisal 2007, it stated; “The gentle convex curve of the building frontage is enlivened by the curving lines of the parapet and the pilasters finished with scrolled miniature pediments and urn finials.

“This purpose-built row of shops once housed some of the best shop frontages in the town, as can be seen by the size and quality of each shopfront.

“The convex frontage has the effect of emphasising each one of these in turn. Several of the early high-class shopfronts survive.

“Cavendish Circus is a prominent group in approaching from the station, although it is now unfortunately dominated by traffic.

A public consultation on the plans will end on Thursday, May 1.