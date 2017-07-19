Oh my cod! Man fined £200 for illegally taking fish in Buxton

A man has been ordered to pay more than £200 by magistrates for fishing in private waters of the River Wye near Buxton.

He was seen catching trout on Sunday, April 23 by a member of a fishing club on the stretch of the river at Blackwell.

Shane Fury, 26, of Moss Lane, Styal in Wilmslow, Cheshire, was summoned to appear at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Thursday, July 13 where he pleaded guilty to unlawfully taking fish from the river.

He was fined £40 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, £85 costs and £50 compensation.