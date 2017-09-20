Ofsted slams High Peak primary school which ‘requires improvement’

Despite being rated as ‘requires improvement’ in all aspects by Ofsted, one Buxton school is fighting back.

St Anne’s Primary School on Lightwood Road, has been given the second lowest grading by the education watchdog but headteacher, Claire Sierotko, says the school is already tackling its weaknesses.

She said: “We are already taking action to make our school an even better place to learn and thrive.

“The school received a really encouraging set of results across most subjects at both Key Stages 1 and 2, this inspection report has highlighted the many strengths we have and those areas for improvement which staff and the governors had already identified and are already working hard to address.”

Since its last visit in 2015, Ofsted says teaching is still too ‘inconsistent’. Inspector Helen Williams said: “Pupils are making insufficient progress. Expectations of what pupils can achieve has not been high enough and too often pupils are not challenged by the tasks they are set.”

The report noted pupils’ progress in mathematics across key stage 2 as significantly below the national average in each of the last two years.

Ms Williams said: “The behaviour of pupils requires improvement. Some adults do not tackle poor behaviour quickly enough.”

The school’s strengths were praised when it was noted pupils feel safe and that they make good progress in reading in the early years and key stage 1.