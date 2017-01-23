Ofsted praise nursery in Alfreton

Following a recent Ofsted visit standards at one Alfreton nursery are still rated as ‘good’.

The Grange PDN, on Marshall Street, was inspected by the education watchdog and the report has just been published.

Inspector Janice Hughes said: “Staff recognise the uniqueness of each child. They have a warm and caring approach towards the children. Children settle quickly when they arrive at the nursery. They develop secure attachments with staff and happily become involved in play.”

The report rated the nursery, which has been going since 1992, as good in all four areas.

Ms Hughes said: “Partnerships with parents are well established. Staff provide parents with regular information about their children’s progress and how they can complement this learning at home.”

It was noted management and staff have “worked effectively” since the previous inspection to ensure all previous recommendations have been addressed.

Ms Hughes said: “They evaluate and reflect on their practice and have a positive drive to continue improving outcomes for children. They have put together a detailed action plan and involved the parents in this process.”

Children make good progress and accurate assessment of what children can do is used to “good effect and learning opportunities are planned for each child”. Staff identify children’s next steps and gaps in their learning and provide activities to quickly close the gaps.

Ms Hughes said: “It is not yet outstanding because some staff do not make the most of opportunities for pre-school children to develop their speaking skills and use a wide range of words.

“Staff do not always give the younger children the time they need to expand and finish what they are already doing.”