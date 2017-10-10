Ofsted gives High Peak nursery top grade

Staff at a High Peak nursery are ‘absolutely delighted’ to be given the highest grading of Outstanding following an Ofsted inspection.

Bridgemont Nursery, which is based in Bridgemont Mission Hall, was visited by the education watchdog and has improved from its previous Good grading.

Inspector Kim Barker said: “The provider and staff have high expectations for children. They are highly motivated and successfully strive for and achieve excellence in their teaching.”

The report noted staff work very well together as a ‘coordinated team’ and there are many ‘meaningful opportunities’ for children to engage in conversations with staff.

Ms Barker said: “Outcomes for children are outstanding. They are extremely confident, self-assured and motivated to learn. They make significant progress in their development and are well prepared for their future learning.

“Children animatedly work things out for themselves. They keep on trying and solve their own problems. Children’s early literacy skills are expertly promoted.”

The teaching was praised by the inspector who said staff are skilled at including children’s next steps in learning as they teach them about the wider world and communities, using ideas that ignite children’s interests.

To further improve the quality of the early years provision the inspector said Bridgemont Nursery should extend the high-quality arrangements for monitoring staff’s practice in order to maintain excellent outcomes for children. Manager and owner Dawn Barlow said: “It’s very daunting when the Ofsted come in but all the staff have worked so hard and we are absolutely delighted to have been given an Outstanding.”

This is Dawn’s first managerial post after taking Bridgemont Nursery in partnership in 2012 and then becoming the sole owner in 2013.

She added: “We have fantastic outdoor learning facilities and it really helps with development and learning to be outside.”