Officers warn motorists to secure vehicles and mark property after a number of thefts in Buxton

Officers in the north of the county are advising people to secure their vehicles after a number of thefts of vehicles and thefts from them.

In the last few weeks there have been incidents where bikes have been stolen and valuable items have been stolen from cars.

Some of the incidents took place in hotel car parks in Buxton.

Sergeant Denis Murphy from Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “There have been a number of thefts in the area from cars and on a couple of occasion’s bikes and parts from bikes have been stolen.

“I would like to advise people to always park in well-lit areas and remember to secure your vehicle. Check if there are security cameras nearby and if so try and park your vehicle in sight of a camera.

“Never leave valuables in your vehicle and always ensure that your windows are up. If you own a bike ensure that it is security marked. Our officers offer this service, please check our website for details of our next property marking event”

If you see anything suspicious or having any information relating to these crimes please contact Derbyshire Police on 101 or you can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.