Northern rail strike: how your train services will be affected

Northern rail services across parts of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire will be disrupted on Saturday by the industrial action.

The second 24-hour strike involving Northern rail staff is due to take place on Saturday (April 8).

With less than a third of normal services expected to operate, travellers are being advised to plan their journeys carefully and allow extra time.