Nominate unsung heroes for accolade

Do you know any Derbyshire folk who have gone above and beyond to help others?

If the answer is yes, you could give them the recognition they deserve by nominating these unsung heroes for a Pride of Britain award.

The Mirror’s Pride of Britain Awards, in partnership with TSB, is back for the 19th year to honour the amazing achievements of ordinary people.

Nominations are now open and the search is on. It may be for a single act of incredible courage, a long-lasting battle against the odds, or for inspirational campaigning. They could be six or 106 – heroism has no age barrier. And they could have changed one life or changed the world.

It could be someone who has inspired the nation, like the incredible Stephen Sutton, the teenage cancer patient who used his last days to raise millions of pounds, or someone who has transformed their community, like great-gran Alice Burke who took a one-woman stand against drug dealers and prostitutes on her East London estate.

Winners will be chosen by the Pride of Britain judging panel, from a shortlist drawn from all the nominations received.

Hosted by Carol Vorderman, Pride of Britain Awards is the biggest national event of its kind, and its broadcast every year on ITV. The star-studded ceremony will be held at Grosvenor House in London in October, with previous attendees including Prince Charles and David Beckham.

Carol said, “In the 18 years since I hosted the first Pride of Britain Awards, I have learned that winners share two things – an incredible, selfless desire to help others, and unbelievable modesty about what they have done. This is why we need you to tell us about your unsung heroes, and nominate them so they get the recognition they deserve.”

Daily Mirror editor Peter Willis, who founded the Pride of Britain Awards, said: “These awards matter more than any other because they celebrate ordinary people who do extraordinary things. The tragic events in Manchester, Westminster, and London Bridge this year have shown the incredible spirit and courage of British people, especially our emergency services, in the most unbelievable of circumstances.”

Nominations can be made online or by form from your local TSB branch. The deadline is August 25. For more visit www.prideofbritain.com.