Night-time closure of A6 at Disley

A section of the A6 at Disley will be closed overnight to traffic.

The A6 Buxton Road West will be shut from 9pm on Monday (July 17) between the junctions of Jacksons Edge Road and Carr Brow, until 5am the following morning, Tuesday July 18.

The closure is to enable new road markings to be laid following earlier resurfacing work.

An official signed diversion will again be in place via Macclesfield and Buxton using the following routes: A6, A523, A537 Cat and Fiddle, A54, A53, A6, also operating in reverse. The route can also be viewed here.

The work is part of a wider package of works by Cheshire East Council to mitigate the impact of the new 10km A6 Manchester Airport Relief Road scheme.

For further information, visit www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/highways_and_roads/roadworks/a6-disley-improvements.aspx.

Details about how the roadworks will affect local bus services can be found at www.highpeakbuses.com/news and www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/public_transport/bus/bus_service_timetables.aspx.