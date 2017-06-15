Newly-weds surprise wedding guests with Peak District train ride

Married life started on the right track for a bride and groom who stunned their wedding guests with a surprise Peak District train ride.

Briony Robinson, Sam Bacon and the majority of their guests boarded a train from Manchester Piccadilly to their reception in Grindleford following their wedding at Hallé St. Peter’s in the city.

The happy couple at Manchester Piccadilly.

The couple chose to get married in Manchester close to where Sam grew up, and hold the reception in the bride’s hometown in the Peak District.

However to get from one place to the other - and so that they could enjoy the beautiful Hope Valley surroundings along the way - the couple wanted to take the train with their guests. The newly-wed couple said: “We had a fantastic day and our guests were very surprised when they found out we were taking them to our wedding reception on the train.

“We love the area so much, we really wanted to take the train so we could enjoy the scenery.

“We’d like to thank Northern and all of the team at Manchester Piccadilly station for helping us make it possible.”

The happy couple at Manchester Piccadilly.

It was a first such request for rail operator Northern, who duly obliged by laying on extra space for the wedding party.

Liam Sumpter, regional director at Northern, added: “We were very honoured to be part of Briony and Sam’s special day.

“There was a lot of excitement at the station, we hope they had a great journey and wish them a lifetime of happiness.”