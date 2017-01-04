New Year’s Day arrival for Buxton family

One Buxton mum had a New Year to remember as she welcomed her baby boy on the first day of the year.

Hannah Grindey gave birth to Stanley Brian at 3.25pm on New Year’s Day after a 15-hour labour.

New Year baby Stanley Grindey

The 28-year-old said: “Even though he has only been with us days we feel complete as a family and it feels like he has been here forever. This is the best New Year ever.” Hannah who has been with her husband Michael for six years said little Stanley’s arrived three weeks earlier but is home and healthy.

She said: “I had a niggly feeling on New Year’s Eve and there had been a lot of problems during the pregnancy so we went up to Stepping Hill Hospital.”

She is also mum to four-year-old Harrison and three-year-old Emily, who also came early. “I’ve never had a simple birth they have either been too quick and this one was so long and Stanley ended up pooing inside me was a dangerous and worrying time but it all turned out wonderfully and now he is here with us.”

Stanley, who weighed six pounds four ounces when he was born, is named after Hannah’s dad and she said he is proud his grandson has his name.