Young athletes look sharp in new tracksuits provided to them by a High Peak company to keep them warm during the winter months.

New Mills Juniors Under 9’s football squad was grateful to receive the new tracksuits from Furness Vale company Centro Consulting, which has recently started to sponsor the team.

The team’s manager Dave Lee commented: “The lads look very professional when they turn up for games not to mention being able to keep warm at training sessions during the winter months.”