New police inspector for the High Peak

A new inspector has been appointed to take the lead on local policing in the High Peak area.

Inspector Phil Booth has taken over management of High Peak Local Policing Unit, picking up from Barry Doyle, who has been promoted to Chief Inspector and now oversees community policing and safety for North Division.

Insp Booth has been a police officer for more than 21 years, having first joined Derbyshire Constabulary in 1995.

He has worked in Buxton, New Mills, Glossop and Chesterfield and has experience in a variety of roles including response and roads policing.

Before being promoted to the rank of Inspector, Phil was the Sergeant leading the Safer Neighbourhood policing teams in the Glossop area.

Insp Booth said: “I’m really pleased to be given this fantastic opportunity to lead policing in the High Peak area.

“It’s a great place to work and I never expected when I first joined the police that I would have the chance to manage policing here.

“My priorities will be to continue to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour, especially in regards to the risk and threat we face from cross border criminality.

“We are also committed to working alongside the public, and encourage them to report suspicious activity, crime and local issues to the police so that we can work to target them”

He added: “I’m also a member of the Christian Police Association, so I recognise the value of engaging with community and faith based groups of all beliefs across the High Peak area.

“I hope to continue to build upon those links alongside other local partnership agencies including High Peak Borough Council to help keep our area a safe from crime.”