New Mills students’ creativity inspired by artwork

The children and staff at a High Peak primary school carried on a tradition of taking part in a national art challenge.

New Mills Primary School took part in Take One Picture Week, which involved taking a picture, chosen by the National Gallery in London, and using it to inspire their learning for the week. This year’s picture was “Penelope and the Suitors” by Pintoricchio.

New Mills Primary School Take One Picture Week

It was a little different for year five this year as they also used the Take One Picture Week to work on their Arts Award Explore - a first for the school. They kept a record of everything they did as they explored the painting, taking pride in their special art log books, and including photographs as well as their sketches, research and notes.

Their final pieces included a dance inspired by the picture, a piece of weaving and a loom they made themselves and a ‘jigsaw’ of the original painting created by them.

As part of the award, the children had to present their work to someone else.

The school held an open afternoon in class and each child invited an adult to come and share their log book with them. Many invited parents and grandparents, and others asked members of school staff to come and see what they had been up to.

A spokesman for the school said: “It was a lovely atmosphere when the visitors were in and there were a lot of very smiley faces! Well done, year five!”

The log books have all been assessed and are now ready to be moderated.